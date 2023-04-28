Pregnant Rihanna announces her next acting role wearing an outfit true to its theme

Rihanna is adding another credit to her IMDb. The artist surprised CinemaCon 2023 Wednesday, announcing that she is voicing Smurfette in Paramount Animation’s The Smurfs Musical movie. She stayed true to the theme, wearing a blue outfit and blue theme makeup.



The convention took place at Caesar’s Palace Hotel and Casino, in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the mom of 1, soon to be 2, said she was playing “a little blue badass.” “I tried to get the Papa Smurf role but It didn’t work out,” she quipped. But it won’t just be a voice-over role. Rih Rih will star, write, record original songs, and produce the upcoming project, per Variety.

The “Love on the Brain” singer also revealed that she is in her third trimester with her second child with A$AP Rocky. “I got to play a part and just imagine. I got just to be myself. I got to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester and play a little blue badass,” she said.



The Smurfs Musical’s plot has been kept under wraps, but according to Deadline, it will answer the big question, “What is a Smurf?”

It’s set to release on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025, and is written by Pam Brady and directed by Chris Miller.

It’s not the first time Rihanna has put on her acting cap. Her first IMDb credit is in the 2014 musical Annie, where she made a cameo as a character named Moon Goddess. In 2015, she voiced Gratuity ‘Tip’ Tucci in Home which grossed over $380 million at the worldwide box.

In 2017 she played Bubble in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, in 2018 she played Nine Ball in Ocean’s Eight and most recently in 2019 he played Kofia Novia in Guava Island.