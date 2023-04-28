The 2023 Met Gala is just a few days away, and with many fashion experts speculating about the exclusive guest list and the over-the-top looks that will be gracing the red carpet of the highly anticipated event, we decided to look back at some of the most extravagant and over-the-top ensembles over the years.

This year guests are expected to honor the legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld, which means there will be multiple references and fashion tributes from his successful and influential career in the industry.