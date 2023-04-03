Princess Eugenie’s baby bump on display at wedding©Getty Images
Princess Eugenie’s baby bump on display at wedding

The royal’s second child is due this summer

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Baby on board! Princess Eugenie stepped out in London over the weekend for a wedding. According to the MailOnline, which published photos of the royal, she and her husband Jack Brooksbank, along with other guests, appeared to travel on a red bus.

Eugenie’s baby bump was on display in a printed midi dress. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s 33-year-old daughter completed her spring maternity look with a camel coat, nude heels and a headband for the occasion.

Princess Eugenie (pictured in Dec. 2022) is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank©Getty Images
Princess Eugenie (pictured in Dec. 2022) is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank

The Princess, who is already a mother to two-year-old son August Brooksbank, announced in January that she is expecting her second child. ﻿“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” she wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable photo that Jack took of August kissing her baby bump.

Meanwhile, the palace said in a statement (via AP), “The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

Eugenie celebrated her last Mother’s Day as a mom of one last month. The Princess marked the holiday with a photo of herself and her firstborn holding hands. She captioned the sweet snapshot: “I love being your Mumma! Happy Mothers Day! Xx.”

