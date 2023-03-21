Pregnant Princess Eugenie shares new photo of son August: ‘I love being your Mumma’

Princess Eugenie celebrated her last Mother’s Day as a mom of one with a sweet new photo of her son August Brooksbank. Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter commemorated the holiday in the UK on Sunday with a picture of herself and her two year old holding hands.

“I love being your Mumma! Happy Mothers Day! Xx,” Eugenie captioned the post.

The Princess and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, August, in February of 2021. Their son is going to become a big brother this year.

Eugenie announced in January that she is expecting her second child. Alongside a picture of August kissing her baby bump, the Princess penned: “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”

In a statement (via AP), the palace said, “The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.” Sarah celebrated her daughter’s “superb” pregnancy news at the time, writing that she was “so deeply grateful.”

On March 19, the A Most Intriguing Lady author, 63, marked Mother’s Day with a tribute to her firstborn Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. “I’m so proud of my girls and the beautiful women and mothers they have grown up to be,” Sarah wrote. “I feel extremely blessed to call them mine. My darlings, you are my sunshine always & forever. #happymothersday.”