What a pet psychic told Sarah Ferguson about Queen Elizabeth’s corgis

Queen Elizabeth’s corgis, Muick and Sandy, have “adapted really well” to being with Sarah Ferguson, according to a pet psychic. On This Morning, a pet psychic toldPrincesses Eugenie and Beatrice’s mother that the two corgis “have adapted really well to being with you, Sarah, but I feel that one of them in particular is really linked to you and keeps following you around and looking for reassurance all the time.”

The pet psychic shared that she believes the dogs are “feeling grief,” but that Sarah is “handling it really well.” The psychic also said that one of the dog’s diets “is off that they feel like their tummy’s a bit bloated.”

The Duchess of York confirmed that it is Sandy who follows her around and “needs constant reassurance,” while Muick “loves to eat everything.”

©Getty Images



After Queen Elizabeth passed away last year, it was reported that the late monarch’s beloved corgis would live at Royal Lodge, Windsor with her son Prince Andrew and Sarah. Sandy and Muick were gifted to the Queen by Sarah, Andrew and their two daughters, per PEOPLE.

The Duchess of York recently opened up to PEOPLE magazine about caring for the Queen’s dogs. “They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic,” she said. “But they’re total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there’s no squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the Queen is passing by.”

Sarah added, “They’re with me a lot, and they think I’m very funny.”