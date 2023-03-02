Royal says grandchildren follow her around ‘like Peter Pan’©Getty Images
ROYAL NEWS

Princesses’ mom says grandchildren follow her around ‘like Peter Pan’

She will be welcoming another grandchild this year

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Sarah Ferguson is “Super Gran Pan” to her grandchildren. The proud grandmother spoke about her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s children in an interview with PEOPLE magazine. The Duchess of York, 63, revealed that her grandkids “just follow me around like Peter Pan.”

RELATED:

Sarah Ferguson believes when corgis bark at nothing ‘it’s because the Queen is passing by’

Sarah’s eldest child Beatrice is a mom to one-year-old daughter Sienna and stepmother to husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son Wolfie, while Princess Eugenie shares two-year-old son August with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

“August is teaching me about trains,” the Duchess told PEOPLE. “My girls had Barbie dolls.”

Sarah Ferguson shares daughter Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with Prince Andrew©Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson shares daughter Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with Prince Andrew

Sarah will be gaining another grandchild this year. Princess Eugenie announced in January that she and Jack are expecting their second child. “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of August kissing her baby bump.

Sarah celebrated her daughter’s pregnancy news with a snapshot of her grandson August. “You will be sharing puddles, Augie ! Superb news, Granny heaven,” she captioned the Instagram post. “So deeply grateful.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more