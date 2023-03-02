Princesses’ mom says grandchildren follow her around ‘like Peter Pan’

Sarah Ferguson is “Super Gran Pan” to her grandchildren. The proud grandmother spoke about her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s children in an interview with PEOPLE magazine. The Duchess of York, 63, revealed that her grandkids “just follow me around like Peter Pan.”

Sarah’s eldest child Beatrice is a mom to one-year-old daughter Sienna and stepmother to husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son Wolfie, while Princess Eugenie shares two-year-old son August with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

“August is teaching me about trains,” the Duchess told PEOPLE. “My girls had Barbie dolls.”

©Getty Images



Sarah Ferguson shares daughter Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with Prince Andrew

Sarah will be gaining another grandchild this year. Princess Eugenie announced in January that she and Jack are expecting their second child. “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of August kissing her baby bump.

Sarah celebrated her daughter’s pregnancy news with a snapshot of her grandson August. “You will be sharing puddles, Augie ! Superb news, Granny heaven,” she captioned the Instagram post. “So deeply grateful.”