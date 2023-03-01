Sarah Ferguson believes when corgis bark at nothing ‘it’s because the Queen is passing by’

Queen Elizabeth’s corgis are a source of joy, but can also cause panic for Sarah Ferguson. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother opened up about caring for the late monarch’s corgis Sandy and Muick in a new interview with PEOPLE magazine.

“They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic,” the Duchess of York said. “But they’re total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there’s no squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the Queen is passing by.”

“They’re with me a lot, and they think I’m very funny,” she added.

©Getty Images



Sarah Ferguson adopted Her Majesty’s corgis

Following Queen Elizabeth’s passing last year, it was reported that the late monarch’s dogs would live at Royal Lodge, Windsor with her son Prince Andrew and Sarah.

Sarah told﻿ The Telegraphin a previous interview that it was ﻿“a big honour” to take on Muick and Sandy. She also described the Queen’s corgis as “national treasures” who have “been taught well.”

Both Sandy and Muick were gifted to the Queen by Sarah, Andrew and their two daughters, according to PEOPLE. A source close to the Duke of York previously told The Telegraph: “The Duchess [of York] bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting.”