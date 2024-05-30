Paris Hilton announces name of her new record and release date

Paris Hilton is back with a new album. The Millennial icon and one-time pop star will be returning to music with her second record, aptly titled “Infinite Icon.”

Hilton teased a “surprise” with a video featuring all sorts of media personalities, including Demi Lovato, Kris Jenner, Benny Blanco, Lele Pons, and more. “What’s the surprise, Paris?” asks Elle Fanning. “We’re all waiting.” Today, she shared the name of the record and a drop date on various posts that take over her entire Instagram feed. “Paris Hilton Infinite Icon,” read the images, which feature a hot pink font over a black background.

The record will be repeased on September 6th, and marks her second album following “Paris,” which came out in 2006 and features songs like “Stars Are Blind.”

To celebrate the launch, Hilton also shared a website, allowing people to pre-save the record ahead of its release. The link was accompanied by a brief video that showcased some of the music she’s been working on, which relies on a dance beat.

More details about Hilton’s record

Hilton has kept most of the details of her record under wraps, but she has released one of the songs that will be featured. “Fame Won’t Love You,” was made alongside Sia and was released on April 19th. Sia shared that some of the songs in Hilton’s record have a “cool early 2000s Britney” vibe, according to Billboard.

When discussing why she was releasing a record almost 20 years after the release of her first album, Hilton reveals that she loves making music. “Music has always been my passion; music is the thing that has always made me happy. It’s what I love to do. I love being a businesswoman and entrepreneur, that is fantastic, but the thing that makes me most happy is being on stage performing and making music,” she said.