David Beckham got emotional reflecting on his marriage with Victoria: ‘We were 21 and 22 when we met’

David Beckham is opening up about his marriage with Victoria Beckham. The 49-year-old soccer star and the 50-year-old fashion designer are one of the most fan-favorite couples in the entertainment industry, still going strong during the last 27 years of their relationship.

During his recent interview on the Smartless podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, the athlete revealed that he got emotional looking back at his relationship and everything that the pair have accomplished together after he watched his Netflix documentary ‘Beckham,’ which explores his personal and professional life.

“After watching the documentary, after everything was over and we watched it finally, that’s the one thing that we looked at each other and was like, ‘I don’t know how we got through the last 27 years, but we did and we have an amazing family, we have amazing businesses and we’re happy,’” David said on the latest episode of the podcast.

He went on to say that he got “emotional about” the family they have built and the success they have both achieved, since first crossing paths at a young age. “Of course, when you’re with someone for that amount of time, of course you have your ups and downs, everybody knows that and at the end of the day we were lucky because we had each other at those moments,” he stated.

“You know, she was a Spice Girl, I was playing for Manchester United, and even when we were going through the difficult times, we actually had each other to feed off and that was the best part,” he explained. “Obviously we were 21 and 22 when we met. We got married when we was 23 and 24 and we had our first son when I was 23, so as soon as we had our first son, Brooklyn, that also added another layer to the family and our responsibilities then were to our son.”

The sportsman says he is “blessed” to have Victoria in his life. “And the one thing that I always wanted for me, I was lucky I met Victoria when I met her because I always wanted to have kids young,” he said. “I always wanted to have kids that lived through my career with me and I was lucky the three boys all lived through most of the teams that I played for and that, for me, was a really important part of my life.”