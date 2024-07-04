Celebrity couples who got married on the 4th of July

4th of July is a day meant for relaxing and basking in the sun, commemorating America’s day of independence. It’s a date filled with celebrations, fireworks and apparently, celebrity weddings. While a wedding is not the first thing that comes to mind when discussing this memorable date, getting married is a nice way to celebrate the holiday and has proved to be a lucky charm for many of these couples.

Check out 7 celebrity couples who got married on July 4th:

© GettyImages Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met on the set of that 70’s Show, dating during this period of time. Years later, they found their way back to each other, deciding to get married on the 4th of July, 2015. The couple celebrated with family and friends at The Secret Garden at Parris Ranch in California.

© GettyImages Vanessa Williams & Jim Skrip Vanessa Williams had been married twice before meeting Jim Skrip, a businessman from Buffalo, New York. “You never know what you‘ll find and where you’ll find it,” said Williams in an interview with Madame Noire. ”I was on vacation with my daughter going to Egypt, cruising on the Nile. I wasn’t looking for anything. I’d been alone for a number of years and divorced for 10 years at that time.”

© Karwai Tang David & Victoria Beckham The couple got married on July 4th, 1999. They got married in a Castle near Dublin and wore two outfits for their wedding, one all-white ensemble and one iconic all purple ensemble for their wedding reception. The couple just celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary, so maybe getting married on July 4th sends some extra good luck your way.

© Julia Roberts Julia Roberts & Daniel Moder Julia Roberts married cinematographer Daniel Moder on July 4th, 2002. The couple not only chose to get married on the holiday but to also make it a surprise for their guests in a ranch in New Mexico.

© GettyImages Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne Sharon and Ozzy got married in 1982, with this year marking their 38th wedding anniversary. Their wedding was stylish, with both wearing an all-white ensemble and Ozzy wearing a green flower garland. The couple has three kids, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack. Ozzy has three other kids named Jessica, Elliot and Louis.

© GettyImages Sara Ramirez & Ryan Debolt The Grey’s Anatomy star married Ryan Debolt, a business analyst, in 2012. The couple got married in a private beachside wedding in New York. “We had a very intimate ceremony with friends and family and there was so much love in that space, I can‘t even tell you,” Sara said in an interview with Latina Magazine.