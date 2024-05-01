Uma Thurman celebrates her birthday with amazing ‘whatever’ candles

Uma Thurman is celebrating her birthday! The beloved actress turned 54 on April 29th, celebrating with her family and loved ones and, of course, enjoying some cake. In a photo shared on her Instagram stories, Thurman posed in front of a cake decorated with candles that read “whatever,” showing the good vibe with which she’s facing her future.

©Uma Thurman



Thurman’s Instagram story

Thurman shared the photo on her stories, showing her looking at the camera with a serious expression. She’s wearing a white t-shirt and almost no make up, and looks as the camera as she’s about to blow on her birthday candles, which read “Whatever” and stand atop of what looks like a chocolate cake.

In the background, her youngest daughter, Luna, is seen snapping a photo of her mom with a Polaroid camera. She’s 11 years old.

“Grateful for all the love,” wrote Thurman in the lower half of the image.

Thurman celebrates Pulp Fiction’s anniversary

Earlier this month, Thurman celebrated another important anniversary. On April 18th, “Pulp Fiction” came out 30 years ago, changing her life, that of director Quentin Tarantino, and millions of people who love films. Thurman shared her message on Instagram, where she posted a photo of a piece of paper stuck to the wall, with a message for her longtime friend Tarantino. “Hi QT. Happy birthday, Pulp Fiction. Make yourself a drink. Uma,” reads the message.

Thurman wrote another message in the caption, referencing one of the film’s most famous lines. “Happy thirtieth anniversary #PulpFicfion, trying to forget anything as intriguing as this would be an exercise in futility,” she wrote.