Levon Hawke, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s son, walks Cannes red carpet

Levon Hawke, the son of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, stopped by the Cannes Film Festival. The 21 year old accompanied his mother on the red carpet for the premiere of the polarizing film “Jeanne du Barry,” which marks Johnny Depp’s return to the big screen.

Levon at the screening of “Jeanne du Barry”

Levon wore a traditional navy suit and looked like the perfect cross of his parents, sporting shaggy hair like his dad with a blonder shade that belongs to his mother.

Thurman wore a pink gown with a red cape, resulting in a stunning look that was as memorable and representative of the festival itself.

Uma Thurman at the red carpet

While Levon isn’t as notorious as his big sister Maya Hawke, he’s accompanied his parents in various events. In the past, he’s accompanied Thurman in fashion shows and at Cannes, where he made his debut in the year 2017.

Uma Thurman has Maya and Levon with her ex-husband Ethan Hawke. She also has a young daughter named Luna with her ex, Arpad Busson.

Cannes Film Festival s perhaps the most elegant film festival in the world, hosting some of the most important actors and filmmakers in the world. It kicked off on May 16 and will conclude in May 27, with many of its films likely winning awards later this year.