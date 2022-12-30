Salma Hayek shares hilarious birthday video for her stepson

Salma Hayek is celebrating her stepson’s 25th birthday. To commemorate the occasion, Hayek shared a clip of herself singing the happy birthday song in French; after inhaling some helium.

Hayek’s clip shows her inhaling helium from one of the birthday balloons that spelled out the numer 25. She’s wearing a cowgirl hat and is containing her laughter as she sings the happy birthday song in French. “Happy birthday François (jr.),” she wrote.

Hayek is the stepmother of three of her husband’s children, Francois, 25, Mathilde, 21, and Augie, 16. Francois and Mathilde are the children of Francois-Henri Pinault and Dorothée Lepère. Augie is the son of Pinault and supermodel Linda Evangelista.

Hayek and Pinault married in the year 2009 and have one daughter together, Valentina Paloma, 15. The family has been celebrating the holidays together and have shared photos of themselves making the most of their time together.

One of Hayek’s most recent posts shows her dressed for the snow and accompanied by her kids, as they all search for some snow to ski. While Hayek wore a black puffer jacket, her daughter Valentina wore a shiny silver one.

Hayek has developed a loving relationship with her stepchildren, often talking about them in interviews. “Sometimes when your children go away — ‘cause I have stepchildren that are older — there’s such a void that you really don’t know who you are anymore,” Hayek said in an appearance on Red Table Talk. “There is a sense not only of loss — it’s like, ’Who am I without them? What is my family now?‘ ”