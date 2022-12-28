Salma Hayek shares rare photo with her daughter Valentina

Salma Hayek and her daughter, Valentina Paloma, shared a rare photo together. Hayek posted the image on her Instagram, showing the world some of her holiday plans.

The photo shows Hayek and Valentina looking straight at the camera, with their winter coats on. The two appear on an elevator that’s taking them up the mountain, and are on the hunt for snow, and are accompanied by Augie, Hayek’s stepson. “Looking for snow,” she captioned the post.

Hayek has been enjoying her time on break, spending her days with her family as they travel to various locations all over the world.

Hayek previously shared a post congratulating her stepdaughter Mathilde, who recently won a horseback riding competition. Hayek shared a clip of Mathilde’s performance and wrote an emotional caption. “Congratulations Champ! We are so proud of you!” she wrote.

On her Instagram, Mathilde shared photos alongside her horse and a video of her performance. “Last show of the year,” she wrote. “Coming home with a 7th place in the GP** with Dali and a 2nd place today with Nickel.”