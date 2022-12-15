Salma Hayek Pinault recounts the hilarious time she pranked one of her friends during the Qatar World Cup

During a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Salma Hayek Pinault shared her love for the FIFA World Cup. According to the Mexican actress, since the sporting event is every four years, it makes her love it, even more, assuring that it is part of her DNA.

While speaking to Jimmy Fallon, the actress said she supports Mexico. Still, when they got disqualified, she moved to cheer on France because “it is important to keep a good marriage,” referring to her French businessman husband, François-Henri Pinault.

©GettyImages



Actress Salma Hayek Pinault during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Salma also recounted the hilarious time she pranked one of her friends who didn’t want to go to the restroom in case something exciting happened. “We were watching Mexico’s game, and there was a friend who wanted to go the bathroom for a long time but didn’t want to miss anything,” she says. “Finally, he couldn’t take it anymore and go into the bathroom. And we all waited a little bit for him to pull down his pants, and then we all screamed ‘Goal.’”

According to Salma, her friend stormed out of the bathroom, pulling his pants up and trying to figure out what was happening.