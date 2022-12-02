Who is Cristian Pulisic, the soccer star nicknamed Captain America?

The FIFA World Cup has been filled with surprises. Underdog teams have soared over well established ones, and new soccer stars have made a name for themselves, among them, USA’s Christian Pulisic, who’s been nicknamed the real life Captain Amercia.

While Pulisic has long had a successful international soccer career, for those who aren’t fans of the sport, this might be their first time encountering him and his playstyle. Here are some things you should know about the young soccer star:

He plays in the Premier League





Pulisic at the UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic plays in one of the most important soccer leagues in the world, the British Premier League. He plays in Chelsea alongside stars like Thiago Silva, Jorginho, and César Azpilicueta.

He’s nicknamed Captain America

CAPTAIN AMERICA PUTS AMERICA UP 1-0 pic.twitter.com/fDl0gDEJF3 — Philly Sports Sufferer 🇺🇸 (@mccrystal_alex) November 29, 2022

Following his performance on the game against Iran, where he scored the single goal of the match and got an injury in the process, Pulisic’s nickname went viral, alongside a Captain America manip.

He’s the most expensive North American player of all time





Pulisic playing in the Premier League

Pulisic transferred from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea for a fee of $73 million, making him the most expesive North American player of all time.

He’s the first American to play in the UEFA Champions League final