Who is Cristian Pulisic, the soccer star nicknamed Captain America?

The FIFA World Cup has been filled with surprises. Underdog teams have soared over well established ones, and new soccer stars have made a name for themselves, among them, USA’s Christian Pulisic, who’s been nicknamed the real life Captain Amercia.
While Pulisic has long had a successful international soccer career, for those who aren’t fans of the sport, this might be their first time encountering him and his playstyle. Here are some things you should know about the young soccer star:
He plays in the Premier League
Christian Pulisic plays in one of the most important soccer leagues in the world, the British Premier League. He plays in Chelsea alongside stars like Thiago Silva, Jorginho, and César Azpilicueta.
He’s nicknamed Captain America
CAPTAIN AMERICA PUTS AMERICA UP 1-0
Following his performance on the game against Iran, where he scored the single goal of the match and got an injury in the process, Pulisic’s nickname went viral, alongside a Captain America manip.
He’s the most expensive North American player of all time
Pulisic transferred from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea for a fee of $73 million, making him the most expesive North American player of all time.
He’s the first American to play in the UEFA Champions League final
Following his transfer to Chelsea, Pulisic played in the UEFA Champions League final, becoming the first American player to occupy this space. During the tournament, he became the youngest Chelsea player and the first American to score in a Champions League semi-final.
He’s playing this Saturday
Christian Pulisic from the hospital after suffering an abdominal injury against Iran
(via @AreaSportsNet, @Adimitri24) pic.twitter.com/zUM0Ewhbxw
Following his performance against Iran and the injury he acquired following his winning goal, fans were worried that Pulisic wouldn’t be able to play in this Saturday’s Round of 16 match against the Netherlands. While he suffered from a pelvic contusion, he reassured fans he’d be in shape for the next match, ready to support the US and their run in the World Cup.