Pablo Páez Gaviria, best known as ‘Gavi’ among all his fans, played his first match at the World Cup, winning 7-0 against Costa Rica. The Spanish soccer star caused all types of commotion following his debut, gaining new fans worldwide, not just for his talent but also for his looks and charisma.

At the young age of 18, Gavi has become the youngest player to score a goal in the history of Spain at the World Cup, and the third player to score a goal in the history of the entire competition, with Pelé having first place (at 17 years old) and the Mexican player Manuel Rosa (at 18 years old).

Here are some fun facts about Pablo, now that he has become a rising star, gaining major success and popularity all over the world.