Pedro Pascal cries and makes jokes as he eats hot wings

Pedro Pascal was the most recent guest on “Hot Ones,” the interview show where celebrities answer complex questions as they eat hot wings. Pascal completed the challenge but made some incredibly hilarious faces as the pressure rose. He also talked about his work in some of the most iconic TV shows in recent memory.

Pascal kicked off the interview with the right foot, easily eating his wings without leaving much remains, sharing that he’d skipped out on breakfast for the occasion. As the spice levels begun to rise, Pascal began to loose his cool, taking multiple gulps of milks even though he made it clear that he doesn’t enjoy it.

“I really actually got to the point where I though that this might now happen,” Pascal said after a particularly spicy bite. “Can somebody step into here and let me bite into their flesh? Can somebody get me a cup of blood?”

Pascal also talked about his experience on “Game of Thrones” and shooting his iconic death scene, where he gets his eyes gouged out by another character. Pascal revealed that the experience and the fake blood was incredibly pleasant because the day was so hot, and that he managed to take a really nice nap. “It was so hot when we were shooting that scene. He’s over me and he puts his thumbs into my eyes and they’ve got tubing through his body into his forearms to his thumbs just pumping this cool blood,” he said.

“I realize now, because I’m not a very good sleeper, I need to be laid out with pieces of flesh, gelatinous, cool-to-the-touch face meat and pooling blood, and maybe I’ll finally get a good f**king night’s sleep,” he concluded, making everyone on set laugh.