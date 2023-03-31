Jennifer Aniston shares she spent her high school days in Cher’s home

Jennifer Aniston is currently promoting her new film, “Murder Mystery 2,” taking a moment to reminisce about her high school. In an interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Aniston shared that she went to high school with Cher’s son, which led to her spending some time at her place.

Aniston and Chaz Bono both attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School. "Well I went to high school with Chaz and amongst our group of, our gaggle, we would always go to her house because it was nice. It was Cher,” she said. Despite the fact that she wasn’t aware of Cher as the legendary musical icon that she is, it was still special.

"It was just wild and wonderful cause we didn't really know Cher," said Aniston. "We were little kids in high school, though I guess you understand a little bit at that point. It was just fun to be able to hang out with Cher." Aniston recalled that her place had amazing decor and some truly delicious snacks. "Yes, she had food, from Belduccis, as she likes to say. And she seems to think I ate it all," said Aniston. "She would always go, 'Yeah, you ate me out of house and home.' And I was like, 'How was I the only one partaking in the cold cuts!'"

Cher is currently dating Alexander Edwards, with whom she’s been making new music with. In an interview with E!, Cher revealed that Edwards is a producer and writer. Her record features “some of the songs Alexander gave me,” she said. “So I’m pretty excited about that.”

The couple shared their relationship with the world in November and sparked rumors of engagement on Christmas Day, when she shared a photo of a diamond ring on social media, captioning it, “There are no words. Alexander, A. E.”