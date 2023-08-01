Jennifer Aniston has relied on ex Justin Theroux following her dad’s death: Report

Jennifer Aniston has relied on her ex-husband Justin Theroux following the death of her father, John Aniston. John passed away in November of last year, at 89 years old, prompting a grief in Jennifer that has allegedly resulted in her finding support with her closest friends.

Aniston and Theroux were married for two years.

Her partner of four years and husband of two years, Justin Theroux, has been one of her greatest source of support, per The Daily Mail. Insiders claim that the two call each other often, with Theroux checking in on her almost every day.

Aniston has also reached out to her father’s friends and coworkers. John Aniston was a soap opera actor known for his role of Victor Kiriakis in “Days of Our Lives,” which he’d been portraying since 1985. Jennifer has reportedly been checking in on his friends, and inviting them over to visit and reminisce about John.

“Jennifer has sent his friends gifts and called them and remember their birthdays and been a real sweetie,” said the insider. “She has been incredibly generous and has had his friends up to her house for parties to talk about the good old days with John.”

Jennifer Aniston and her father, John Aniston

The report indicates that Aniston is upset about the way in which the soap opera plans to explain her dad’s death. It appears like his character’s death will occur in a plane crash. “Jennifer hates to fly so this has rubbed her the wrong way but what can she do? They have to explain Victor’s death on the show,” said the source. “The funeral show is expected to air sometime late August, early September.”

Aniston is the daughter of two actors, John and Nancy Dow. Dow died earlier, in the year 2016. Aniston appears to have had a complicated relationship with both of her parents, even though she and her father appeared to have resolved their issues by the time of his death.