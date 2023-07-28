Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are reported to be spending their summer in Europe

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are still dating after they were first spotted together last year. A source close to the 32-year-old jewelry designer told People the relationship is still “going very strong.”

The insider said, “they are doing great” and, “The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other’s company and are very into each other. It’s apparent to anyone who sees them together.”

According to the outlet, the actor, who used to be married to Angelina Jolie, spent his summer in Europe filming a movie about Formula One racing. However, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, production had to be put on hold.

“He still keeps a residence at Chateau Miraval and has been spending a lot of time there and elsewhere in Europe,” the source adds. “And Ines has been flying in to see him several times.“

In December 2022, the couple was caught celebrating the actor’s 59th birthday. They appeared very happy in each other’s presence and could not stop laughing after spending a romantic evening together. According to a source close to the couple, they seem to take their relationship seriously. ET was also given details about their romance. The insider explained that they are “enjoying spending time” together, and Brad is “getting to know her better” as they seem to share more things.

“They are having a good time together,” the source said, revealing that while the designer has been receiving much attention from the media, she is still very much into Brad. “Ines is pretty chill and private. She has been somewhat overwhelmed by the attention she has received from being photographed with Brad.”

De Ramon is a University of Geneva alumnus, having completed her bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2013. She is also a certified nutritionist from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. Despite holding multiple careers, she has focused on the jewelry industry, having previously worked at Christie’s and Swiss jeweler De Grisogono. Currently, she is the head of wholesale at Anita Ko Jewelry.