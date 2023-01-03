Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon reportedly welcomed 2023 together in Mexico

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s relationship is going strong as the new couple reportedly welcomed 2023 together in Mexico. According to People, they arrived in Cabo San Lucas — a popular celeb destination— to celebrate New Year’s Eve together. “They are dating and having fun,” a source told the publication. “They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it.”

The insider said the 59-year-old actor is exclusive with de Ramon at the moment. He “is not seeing anyone else right now” besides the 32-year-old jewelry designer. “He is spending more time with Ines,” the source says. “He is very happy.”

In December 2022, they were captured celebrating the actor’s 59th birthday. The lovebirds seemed to love each other’s company as they could not contain laughter after spending a romantic evening together.

A close source to the couple revealed details about their romance to ET, and the pair might be taking things seriously. The insider explained that they are “enjoying spending time” together, and Brad is “getting to know her better” as they seem to share more things.

“They are having a good time together,” the source said, revealing that while the designer has been receiving a lot of attention from the media, she is still very much into Brad. “Ines is pretty chill and private. She has been somewhat overwhelmed by the attention she has received from being photographed with Brad.”

De Ramon is a graduate of the University of Geneva. She finished in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She also holds a certified nutritionist from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.