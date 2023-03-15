Are Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon ready for the next step in their relationship?

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are going strong in their relationship. The celebrity couple continue to get serious in their romance, however many online users continue to wonder if the jewelry designer has already met the actor’s six children with Angelina Jolie.

A close source to the pair recently revealed to US Weekly that they are still in the honeymoon phase of the relationship, and have yet to introduce any family members. The insider explained that 21-year-old Maddox, 19-year-old Pax, 18-year-old Zahara, 16-year-old Shiloh, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox “haven’t met her yet and she has not met Angie.”

“The relationship is still fairly new so it will take some time before any introductions to the rest of the family,” the publication shared. And while the couple started dating back in November 2022, it seems Brad might not be ready to bring his children into the equation, as his relationship with his children is rumored to be complicated following his controversial divorce with Angelina.

Ines is also going through a divorce, after her split from ‘Vampire Diaries’ star Paul Wesley. A different source revealed to the publication that the pair have been very supportive of each other. “Brad has been really supportive of Ines while she’s going through her divorce because he understands how it can be,” adding that “Although Brad knows Ines is completely independent and can handle things on her own, he’s let her know that she can always open up to him about anything.”