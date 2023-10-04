Brad Pitt is not rushing to introduce his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, to his kids with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is making headlines not for his latest film or acting skills but for his cautious approach to introducing his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, to his children. According to reports, Pitt is in no hurry to take this significant step in their relationship, and there’s a good reason behind it.

Sources close to the couple have revealed that their relationship is “stronger than ever,” and Ines has even become “very close” with Pitt’s inner circle. Despite the increasing closeness between the two, the question of when Ines will meet Pitt’s children still needs to be answered.

The renowned Oscar-winning actor and father of six has had a well-documented history of relationships, particularly his high-profile marriage to Angelina Jolie. The couple, often referred to as “Brangelina,” adopted three children and had three biological children together during their 12-year relationship. Since their highly publicized divorce in 2016, Pitt has been careful about introducing his children to his romantic partners.

According to US Weekly, Brad Pitt’s reluctance to introduce Ines de Ramon to his children does not reflect his feelings toward her. Instead, it’s a sign of his dedication to ensuring the relationship is built on a strong foundation before taking such a significant step. The source explained, “It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines; it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step.” This approach, while cautious, is rooted in Pitt’s deep love and commitment to his children.

Brad Pitt’s desire to “let things unfold organically” in his family life demonstrates his respect for his children’s emotions and his understanding of the potential impact on them. Pitt’s six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, have undoubtedly been through a lot since the divorce, and their father wants to minimize any disruptions in their lives.