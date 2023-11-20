Halle Berry shares passionate post with boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry is sharing her love with the world. The beloved actress shared a post alongside her boyfriend, Van Hunt, showing how much she loves him and how great she looks in a bold red dress.

The post shows Berry and Hunt holding on to eachother. While he looks at the camera, Berry has her arms wrapped around him and is looking at his face. The photo shows her wearing a red fishnet dress which shows off her matching red underwear. “You are everything I was made to believe was asking too much!” she captioned the post.

Hunt and Berry are often affectionate with each other on social media, sharing posts to celebrate their relationship and the special moments in their lives. In August of this year, Hunt celebrated Berry’s birthday with a sweet post that he captioned with a poem. “This is the woman i love,” reads the caption. “Behind the mask / she makes me laugh til I hurt / I see her behind the mask / I always have. Happy bday, my love.”

How Berry and Hunt met

The couple revealed that they met during the pandemic, getting to know each other over the phone for four months. Berry said this development was something she’d never done before, and proved to be pivotal in their chemistry and relationship. “We were forced to let only our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved,” she said in an interview with AARP: The Magazine. “I’d never done it this way. I fell in love with his mind, his conversation.”

Berry finalized her divorce to Oliver Martinez

This year, Berry and Oliver Martinez finalized their divorce after separating in 2015. The two were married for two years and share a son, Maceo, 9.

According to the divorced couple’s legal documents, Berry and Martinez will share custody of Maceo, with Berry contributing a monthly sum of $8,000 to Martinez. Berry will also be responsible for covering Maceo’s private school expenses, extracurricular activities, and health insurance.