Halle Berry celebrates her 57th birthday with Van Hunt and her daughter Nahla

Halle Berry is celebrating her birthday today, August 14th. The sun sign is a Leo, and she was surrounded by two of the most important people in her life, her daughter, Nahla, who she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry and her boyfriend Van Hunt.



Berry shared a gallery of photos from her day, and the trio watched the Barbie movie, which historically made $1 billion at the global box office. They wore amazing pink outfits for the outings, and photos show just how tall Nahla is! The 15-year-old towered over her mom.

“My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day! I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys …thank you,” she wrote in the caption, recommending the film.

From the photos, Nahla has a great relationship with Hunt. Berry’s son, Maceo-Robert, also approves of his mom’s new man. Last year in January the 9-year-old even led a commitment ceremony.

Hunt shared an adorable gallery of photos for her boo’s birthday, sharing a glimpse into their lives together, which looks like a lot of face masks.

“This is the woman i love,” he wrote in the caption. The musician continued his sweet poem, “behind the mask / she makes me laugh til i hurt / i see her behind the mask / i always have.“ ”happy bday, my love,” he concluded.



The Catwoman star was all love in the comments, “Thank you Van for always letting me be ME and loving me anyway,” she wrote.

Nahla: now a tall teenager

Berry has done a great job keeping Nahla, who turned 15 in March, out of the public eye. She shares throwback photos on her page from time to time but strategically keeps her face hidden.

Earlier this year for her birthday she shared a gallery of photos with a sweet message. “One of the greatest gifts the universe has given,” she wrote. “She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes!” The happy mom added.