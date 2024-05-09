Cardi B’s Met Gala alternative beauty look would have made her look at least 40 years older

Cardi B is the queen of boldness and unapologetic glamour. The Dominican descent rapper has once again graced us with a jaw-dropping beauty transformation, this time courtesy of her go-to makeup artist, Erika La‘ Pearl. The renowned artist shared the process for Cardi’s Met Gala’s alternative beauty look.

Although the “WAP” singer chose a different route, the original plan looks impressive. In an Instagram post, La‘ Pearl unveiled a daring concept that was initially considered for the prestigious Met Gala event. The alternative look featured Cardi B donning a salt-and-pepper wig, along with remarkable prosthetics that aged her by at least four decades.

©Erika La‘ Pearl





“This was the first idea we tested for Met Gala with facial and body prosthetics 😍 #fyi I usually make her tan so I didn’t put any makeup on her neck and chest. Prosthetics done by the amazing @thealexisstone,” Erika shared on Instagram, giving credit to the talented artist behind the transformative prosthetics, Alexis Stone.

While the use of prosthetics in entertainment and fashion is not new, what sets Cardi B’s alternative beauty look apart is its audacity and meticulous attention to detail. The prosthetics seamlessly blend with her features, adding wrinkles, sagging skin, and age spots, creating a transformation that is both daring and precise.

The stark contrast between Cardi B’s typical flamboyant style, vibrant personality, and youthful exuberance, and her new, mature look is what makes this transformation so intriguing. Known for pushing the boundaries of fashion and beauty, Cardi B’s exploration of the nuances of aging gracefully challenges conventional standards of beauty, and embraces the inevitable passage of time.

©Erika La‘ Pearl





The choice of a salt and pepper wig further enhances the overall effect, adding a touch of sophistication and maturity to Cardi’s appearance. It’s a departure from her signature long locks and vibrant hair colors, yet it complements the aging prosthetics perfectly, creating a harmonious and striking ensemble.

Erika La‘ Pearl is a highly skilled and experienced makeup artist who has established herself as a trusted beauty expert in the entertainment industry. Her proficiency in enhancing her clients’ natural beauty and her fearlessness in experimenting with bold and avant-garde looks have made her a go-to artist for many celebrities.

In this alternative beauty concept, Erika showcases her versatility and creativity, further cementing her position as one of the top makeup artists in the industry.

How did Cardi B look at the Met Gala instead?

Instead of looking like a modern granny, Cardi B and Erika La‘ Pearl chose a soft glam makeup. The focal point of Cardi’s outfit was an exquisite emerald necklace, and her makeup and nails echoed the colors of this statement piece, creating a soft yet glamorous beauty aesthetic. La‘ Pearl delicately balanced the thematic elements with Cardi’s style, resulting in a striking and sophisticated look.

While Cardi B’s gown took center stage, her hair was an equally important aspect of her overall look. Renowned hairdresser Tokyo Stylez was responsible for crafting her flawless locks.