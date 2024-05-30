Taylor Swift’s sweet message to Blake Lively’s kids on stage during Madrid performance

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively continue to go strong in their longtime friendship. This time the singer decided to show love for the family of the actress, as she is known to be very close with her daughters, 4-year-old Betty, 7-year-old Inez, and her 9-year-old son James. As fans of the pair remember, she included the names of the 3 kids in her song ‘Betty.’

The actress attended Taylor’s show in Madrid, as part of her ongoing Eras Tour, with fans showing their excitement after the singer gave a very special shout-out to the celebrity family. Videos taken by attendees show the family enjoying the concert, dancing and singing along to her hit song ‘Shake It Off.’

Speaking on stage, Taylor wanted to let the audience know that her friends were in attendance. “I have to say that on ‘Folklore,’ some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty,” she said, referencing Blake and Ryan Reynolds’ kids.

The actor has previously commented on their relationship with Taylor, joking about the name of their daughter during an interview with Hoda Kotb. “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is, and I’ll say this: We’re still waiting.”

Fofa! 🩷🫶🏻 — Blake Lively recebendo uma pulseira da amizade de uma fã e entregando para sua filha James durante show de Taylor Swift ontem em Madrid.#MadridTStheErasTourpic.twitter.com/kJj1FXC9z3 — Blake Lively Brasil 🌸 (@BlakeLivelyBR) May 30, 2024

Back in 2020 he also revealed that they wanted to keep the song ‘Betty’ a secret to surprise the kids. “They didn’t know,” he said to SiriusXM Town Hola. “They had no idea,” he added, “We surprised them with it.” When it comes to Blake, she has been friends with Taylor throughout her career, and the singer has been present for the important moments of her life as well.