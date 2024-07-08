Justin Bieber shares emotional tribute to Jaden Smith: 'All you have overcome'

Justin Bieber is sharing a sweet message to his longtime friend and collaborator Jaden Smith. The pair are known to have a very good friendship, always showing support throughout their successful careers, and being there for each other in their personal and professional lives.

The singer took to social media to share a photo of Jaden, accompanied by an emotional tribute, where he showed his appreciation and revealed how grateful he is for having the actor and musician in his life. "If you know Jaden you know what I’m talking about," Justin started.

The singer wrote a lengthy message just in time for Jaden's birthday; "Jaden has a way of making everyone feel important," he declared. "He has a way of highlighting the good in any situation. When Jaden believes in you there’s a tangible feeling as tho, if he thinks I’m special who cares what anyone else thinks."

© Jeff Kravitz

Justin continued. "His unwavering conviction about what he likes and what he doesn’t, his passion to change the world and help people. His empathy for those who are hurting, His desire for a healthy planet. All of it!"

© @alfredoflores/Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber's second wedding

The singer explained that he is "deeply inspired and deeply encouraged by who you are Jaden. All you have overcome, and all you are actively pursuing." Justin concluded by admitting that he is one of the most special friends he has found in his life.

"Knowing you is one of the greatest honors of my life," Justin said, concluding his birthday message for Jaden. "Love you forever HAPPY BIRTHDAY."