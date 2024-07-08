Margot Robbie's pregnancy confirmed! The 'Barbie' star is expecting her first child

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley are expanding their family! The 'Barbie' star and the film producer are preparing to welcome their first baby, as it was confirmed by multiple sources to People magazine. Rumors of the pregnancy started over the weekend after the actress was photographed seemingly showing off her baby bump.

The celebrity couple met on the set of 'Suite Française' back in 2013, when he was working as an assistant director. The pair went on to marry in December 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia, hosting an intimate wedding ceremony with their closest friends and family members.

The actress and the producer are known for being private about their personal lives, as they also never announced their engagement before their wedding. Despite not commenting on their relationship, Tom shared a glimpse inside their personal and professional lives during a recent interview, as they work together on the production company LuckyChap.

"[We spend] 24 hours a day [together]," he said to The Sunday Times. "It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing," he revealed. The production company has produced multiple projects, including 'Birds of Prey,' 'Barbie,' and 'I, Tonya.'

“We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him,’” she said to Vogue back in 2016. “And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"