Paris Jackson surrounded by friends 15 years after Michael Jackson's memorial

Paris Jackson spent the 15th anniversary of Michael Jackson's memorial surrounded by her friends. The 26-year-old musician and actress was spotted in Los Angeles, grabbing some coffee, on July 7th. 15 years prior, Jackson's memorial service was hosted at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, now called the Crypto.com Arena. The service was televised and hosted various speakers and celebrities.

Paris Jackson was photographed out in Los Angeles, wearing some jean shorts, a white top, a brown sweater, and matching boots. She styled her hair long and wavy and paired the look with some sunglasses and a brown purse. Paparazzi photographed her walking out of the cafe and spending time with her friend, with the two sitting down at a table as they enjoyed their drinks together.

More photos show the two walking towards their cars, laughing and enjoying each other's presence.

Michael Jackson's death occurred 15 years ago, on June 25th, 2009. He was 50 years old. It was a moment that had a deep impact on the world and the entertainment community. A few weeks after, a memorial was hosted, with 31 million people tuning in to watch the live program. It was packed with speakers and performers. Brooke Shields was one of them, sharing a eulogy where she revealed that while the two had lost touch over the years, she treasured their friendship. "To us, it was the most natural and easiest of friendships... Both of us needed to be adults very early, but when we were together, we were two little kids having fun," she said in her eulogy. Other speakers included Kobe Bryant and Queen Latifah, both having personal relationships with Jackson.

The service also featured various musical performances, including John Mayer, who performed an instrumental version of "Human Nature," Usher, who performed "Gone Too Soon," and Mariah Carey, who performed "I'll Be There," the song originally performed by the Jackson 5.