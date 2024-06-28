Paris Jackson steps out in denim shorts and crop top in Los Angeles

Paris Jackson is enjoying the warm weather in Los Angeles. The singer was spotted showing off her summer look while going out for coffee and running errands in LA. Paris is known for her signature boho-chic style, and this time she put a twist on her ensemble.

Paris also documented her day on social media, revealing that she had been working on new music with none other than Linda Perry, as she posted a clip from the studio. Paris wore a pair of denim shorts, paired with a vintage crop top and brown leather boots. Paris wore a brown bag and dark sunglasses, completing the look with multiple bracelets and necklaces.

© Grosby Group

Fans of her dad, Michael Jackson, took to social media to wonder why she did not post about the anniversary of the music legend. And while it's unclear, Paris previously shared a sweet anecdote on what would have been his 65th birthday.

“So today is my dad’s birthday and back when he was alive he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating him, nothing like that,” she explained on Instagram. “He actually didn’t want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn’t want us to throw a party or anything like that,” she concluded.

“It’s also my dad’s birthday, and he would have been 65 years old today. And he put 50 years of blood, sweat tears love, and passion into doing what he did so that I could stand on stage in front of you to scream into a microphone. So I owe everything to him," she said on stage last year.