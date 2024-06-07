Paris Jackson and Ester Expósito pose together at Desigual fashion show in Barcelona

Some of our favorite celebrities attended the highly anticipated Desigual Fashion Show in Spain. The star-studded event took place in Barcelona, and among the guests, Paris Jackson was photographed wearing an all-black ensemble, posing for the cameras at her arrival.

Paris sat front row at the event, next to none other than Spanish star Ester Expósito, who wrote a strapless multicolored dress. The actress looked stunning in the figure-hugging ensemble, paired with orange strappy heels and large hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Paris wore a black minidress featuring puffy sleeves, paired with black strappy sandals. The singer styled her hair in loose waves and wore her signature statement necklaces and a variety of gold rings. The pair were photographed before the show, posing together and smiling for the cameras.

Paris is known for her boho-chic looks, and this time was not the exception. While she has stayed true to her style, it seems like the revival of the trend is coming in fast, with other celebrities wearing similar outfits this summer, including Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajkowski, and many more.

Ester has been focused on her professional career lately, however, while attending the runway show she was asked about the recent romantic rumors involving her ‘Élite’ co-star Miguel Bernardeau. The actress did not give many details about her love life, but she did not deny the rumors.

“I’m doing very good, very happy,” she said to Europa Press at the show. “My heart is very happy right now and there’s a sparkle in my eyes,” she declared. It was also reported that the pair had been spotted at a bar in Madrid, with a close source revealing that they shared a romantic kiss.