Paris Hilton takes her daughter London to the city of London: 'Dream come true'

Paris Hilton shared a sweet moment with her baby daughter London Hilton. The businesswoman and her 7-month-old daughter traveled to the city of London for a special family trip, where they stayed at a Hilton hotel.

Paris documented the trip on social media, sharing a sweet message about her "special family tradition" at her "favorite city in the world." The heiress shared a video with London, who's full name is London Marilyn Hilton-Reum. Paris has been open about her motherhood journey, sharing her experience with her two kids on social media, after welcoming them with her husband Carter Reum.

© Instagram Paris Hilton and her baby daughter London Hilton

"So in love with my little Princess! Bringing her to the city she's named after for the first time is a dream come true!" the socialite wrote.. "I've spent every summer at this hotel since I was a baby, and now I get to share this special family tradition with my daughter, London (who is) Named after my favorite city in the world!"

© Raymond Hall

"I've dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember," Paris wrote in April, sharing her thoughts about her new life chapter with her daughter. "I'm so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her."

"Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother," she added.