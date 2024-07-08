Paris Hilton takes her daughter London to the city of London: 'Dream come true'

Paris Hilton shared a sweet moment with her baby daughter London Hilton. The businesswoman and her 7-month-old daughter traveled to the city of London for a special family trip, where they stayed at a Hilton hotel.
Paris documented the trip on social media, sharing a sweet message about her "special family tradition" at her "favorite city in the world." The heiress shared a video with London, who's full name is London Marilyn Hilton-Reum. Paris has been open about her motherhood journey, sharing her experience with her two kids on social media, after welcoming them with her husband Carter Reum.
"So in love with my little Princess! Bringing her to the city she's named after for the first time is a dream come true!" the socialite wrote.. "I've spent every summer at this hotel since I was a baby, and now I get to share this special family tradition with my daughter, London (who is) Named after my favorite city in the world!"
"I've dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember," Paris wrote in April, sharing her thoughts about her new life chapter with her daughter. "I'm so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her."
"Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother," she added.