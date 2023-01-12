Jennifer Lopez is ready for Valentine’s Day in soft pink ensemble: Spring fashion

Jennifer Lopez is ready for Valentine’s Day and Spring! The stylish performer is changing up her wardrobe for her recent interviews, promoting her new film ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ showing she is more than ready for a warmer season, wearing pastel pinks and floral accessories.

“On Wednesdays we wear pink,” the actress wrote on Instagram, posting some behind the scenes photos of her recent TV appearances, wearing a gorgeous Magda Butrym pastel pink dress and coat, paired with strappy sandals and a matching Coach bag.

Jennifer’s look is also making reference to her new film, as she plays a bride who is ready to celebrate her special day, when she suddenly finds herself involved in a dangerous situation with her husband, played by Josh Duhamel.

For her promo looks, the singer is also matching her makeup in soft pink colors, including her manicured nails, accessorized with minimal gold jewelry as the final touch for her ensemble.

Jennifer is always booked and busy, and it seems she was recently working alongside her real-life husband Ben Affleck on a new project, who is known for being a huge fan of Dunkin Donuts, and on multiple occasions, he has been seen solo or with his wife, grabbing a cup of joe with other treats. But now it seems the couple is monetizing and has secured a deal with the famous coffee shop.

A recent clip shows the pair walking past the employees behind the register while holding a frozen drink; seconds later, she hugs Ben, who is dressed in a Dunkin’ Donuts t-shirt.

It has yet to be confirmed if the commercial will appear on the Super Bowl or if it will be for TV. But Ben promised to return to the shop and work harder to receive a better employee ranking.