Britney Spears shows appreciation for Jennifer Lopez dancing to her hit song ‘Booty’

Britney Spears shows her appreciation for Jennifer Lopez! The iconic singer shared a video showing off her dance moves, including her famous twirls, on a recent Instagram video, dancing to JLo’s song ‘Booty’ featuring Iggy Azalea.

The performer wore her casual workout attire paired with some red gloves, dancing in her new home gym in Los Angeles. “Found my hands with some red gloves,” she wrote, adding that she meditated while listening to Shakira’s hit song ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ as she has been trying to do it more often.

“Not really punctual and will probably take down in two days … but I think I just found the playground,” Britney wrote, referring to her new dance studio. She also holds a lighter in the video, seemingly referencing the iconic scene in the 2009 film ‘Jennifer’s Body’ starring Megan Fox.

It seems Britney is having the time of her life at her $12 million Calabasas mansion, however it was recently reported that she is now selling the property just six months after purchasing it.

Fans of the star have previously shared their concerns about the wellbeing of the singer, following some recent social media posts. However, her husband Sam Asghari stated that Britney is just having fun on Instagram and she is a “free woman.”

“Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman,” he shared. “I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times. Thank you to all of her protective fans.”

He continued, “I’ve always respected and supported her privacy with everything I’ve had. I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same,” adding that sometimes “being over protective can cause more stress and damage.”