Could Karol G and Britney Spears be collaborating on a song?

Karol G and Britney Spears have fans digging for clues that they could be working on music. A collaboration between the singers would be epic, considering how much of a fan Karol G is of the pop singer. The speculation has been going on for a few months; here are some clues fans think could be evidence.





Karol G showed her support for Britney Spears, who’s someone she’s always had love for since her childhood. She said she’s all for #FreeBritney. “She deserves the entire world. I hope she soon gets the happiness that she deserves.”



— Via @KarolG’s radio. pic.twitter.com/7rPCIfnR8u — Karol G Charts (@ChartsKarolG) March 20, 2021

Karol G’s red hair

One fan shared screenshots of what could be a coincidence on August 2nd. The day after Karol G announced she dyed her iconic turquoise hair red Spears posted a photo of the color red. She also captioned the photo in Spanish, writing “Rojo… ya lo sabes.”

No me gusta ser rarita, pero Karol G ayer anunció su cabello Rojo y hoy Britney Spears subió esto... pic.twitter.com/JqZFjlkREj — VANESSA🌸 (@hurtadovg_02) August 3, 2022

Sharing the same quote

Then, they shared the same quote. On November 6th La Bichota shared the quote in Spanish, “A Queen is a Queen, no matter what anyone thinks of her. Her worth is not determined by whether or not someone likes what she does because regardless of what you think, she will still love herself...she will still be a Queen.”

“Una Reina es una Reina, no importa que piensen de ella. Su valor no lo determina si a alguien le gusta o no lo que ella es lo que ella hace porque a pesar de lo que tú pienses, ella seguirá amándose ella misma… seguirá siendo una Reina.” — LABICHOTA (@karolg) November 7, 2022

That same day, Spears shared a photo of the quote, but in English. Some fans noticed it, asking if it was a sign of the comments.