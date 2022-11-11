OMG

Could Karol G and Britney Spears be collaborating on a song?

A bold theory

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Karol G and Britney Spears have fans digging for clues that they could be working on music. A collaboration between the singers would be epic, considering how much of a fan Karol G is of the pop singer. The speculation has been going on for a few months; here are some clues fans think could be evidence.



Karol G’s red hair

One fan shared screenshots of what could be a coincidence on August 2nd. The day after Karol G announced she dyed her iconic turquoise hair red Spears posted a photo of the color red. She also captioned the photo in Spanish, writing “Rojo… ya lo sabes.”


Sharing the same quote

Then, they shared the same quote. On November 6th La Bichota shared the quote in Spanish, “A Queen is a Queen, no matter what anyone thinks of her. Her worth is not determined by whether or not someone likes what she does because regardless of what you think, she will still love herself...she will still be a Queen.”


That same day, Spears shared a photo of the quote, but in English. Some fans noticed it, asking if it was a sign of the comments.


A longtime supporter

It’s no secret that Karol G loves Britney. She has uploaded videos and photos wearing her shirts, singing her music, and was a supporter of the free Britney movement. In June, the singer even shared a photo wearing a Free Britney shirt.



With the release of Elton John and Spears‘ “Hold Me Closer” it’s clear that the singer is open to releasing new music, so we will just have to wait and see if the eagle-eyed fans are on to something.

