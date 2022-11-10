King and Queen’s granddaughter unmasked on singing competition show

One of King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway’s granddaughters competed on the Norwegian version of The Masked Singer. Dandy on Maskorama was revealed to be Princess Märtha Louise’s 19-year-old daughter, Maud Angelica Behn.

The teen performed a jazz rendition of Britney Spears’ “Oops!…I Did It Again” and Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful” ﻿on the fourth episode this season. Dandy was unmasked at the end of the episode. Sharing pictures from the show, Maud wrote on her Instagram (translated to English): “DANDYYYY✨✨✨✨✨✨💘💘💘 Many people got it right!💖💖💖 Very fun!💘💘💘 I’ll post more pictures of it eventually💘💘💘💘 Anyway it’s been SOOOO nerve wracking and amazing! It’s probably the sickest thing I’ve ever experienced! I was so scared, but I’m so proud of myself for pulling it off! All the people there were so beautiful, the costume was so beautiful and I loved the character!”

Maud also expressed her gratitude for the support she received. She penned: “Thank you so much for all the support and thank you so much for allowing me to join for so long! 💘💘💘💘 Giant hugs from Maud and Dandy! 💘💘💘.”

Proud mom Märtha Louise, who shares Maud with her late ex-husband Ari Behn, congratulated her daughter on her singing debut. The Princess commented on Maud’s post (translated to English), “Congratulations on a brilliant debut as a singer. Dandy was an absolutely perfect character considering dad and the tribute to him@vonbulldogSo proud of you and all your talents, Maud. You are raw 😍😍👏👏.”

Märtha Louise also took to her personal Instagram account to celebrate Maud’s appearance on the show. “So proud of you Maud,@3_eyed_cat,” adding, “You delivered better than I ever imagined. You really impressed! So proud of you,” she captioned pictures of Maud.

Märtha Louise’s fiancé, Shaman Durek Verrett, praised Maud’s voice in the comments section, writing: “I love Dandy! @3_eyed_cat You are a talent powerful lady I’m so proud of you. Your mom and dad made a very special soul with a voice of an angel. ❤️ So beautiful you are darling.”