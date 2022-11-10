King and Queen’s granddaughter unmasked on singing competition show

One of King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway’s granddaughters competed on the Norwegian version of The Masked Singer. Dandy on Maskorama was revealed to be Princess Märtha Louise’s 19-year-old daughter, Maud Angelica Behn.
The teen performed a jazz rendition of Britney Spears’ “Oops!…I Did It Again” and Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful” on the fourth episode this season. Dandy was unmasked at the end of the episode. Sharing pictures from the show, Maud wrote on her Instagram (translated to English): “DANDYYYY✨✨✨✨✨✨💘💘💘 Many people got it right!💖💖💖 Very fun!💘💘💘 I’ll post more pictures of it eventually💘💘💘💘 Anyway it’s been SOOOO nerve wracking and amazing! It’s probably the sickest thing I’ve ever experienced! I was so scared, but I’m so proud of myself for pulling it off! All the people there were so beautiful, the costume was so beautiful and I loved the character!”
Maud also expressed her gratitude for the support she received. She penned: “Thank you so much for all the support and thank you so much for allowing me to join for so long! 💘💘💘💘 Giant hugs from Maud and Dandy! 💘💘💘.”
Proud mom Märtha Louise, who shares Maud with her late ex-husband Ari Behn, congratulated her daughter on her singing debut. The Princess commented on Maud’s post (translated to English), “Congratulations on a brilliant debut as a singer. Dandy was an absolutely perfect character considering dad and the tribute to him@vonbulldogSo proud of you and all your talents, Maud. You are raw 😍😍👏👏.”
Märtha Louise also took to her personal Instagram account to celebrate Maud’s appearance on the show. “So proud of you Maud,@3_eyed_cat,” adding, “You delivered better than I ever imagined. You really impressed! So proud of you,” she captioned pictures of Maud.
Märtha Louise’s fiancé, Shaman Durek Verrett, praised Maud’s voice in the comments section, writing: “I love Dandy! @3_eyed_cat You are a talent powerful lady I’m so proud of you. Your mom and dad made a very special soul with a voice of an angel. ❤️ So beautiful you are darling.”