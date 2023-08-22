Benicio del Toro and Justin Timberlake star in new thriller

Benicio del Toro is starring in a new Netflix thriller. The actor, known for his work in films of the sort, is playing a detective trying to solve the murder of a young woman. Justin Timberlake plays the woman’s boyfriend and one of the main suspects of the crime.

Earlier this year, del Toro was recognized at the Platino Awards

“Reptile” is described as a neo-noir crime thriller, with del Toro being involved in the projects early stages. He collaborated with director Grant Singer and was pivotal in introducing Alicia Silverstone in the mix. She plays his wife in the film.

"We both felt like she would be perfect for the role," said Singer to Entertainment Weekly. "And then once we met with her it was very clear that she would bring this character to life in such a unique, interesting, and authentic way. Every time she's on screen, there's something so electric about her, but also with their dynamic, I think, because they have known each other for so long and have worked together."

The film will premiere in TIFF and was purchased by Netflix

When speaking about the film itself, Singer said that deception was integral to the story. “I wanted to create this multifaceted sense of deception that was both in the experiences of the characters, as well as in the structure of the storytelling. That was something that excited me,” he said.

“Reptile” will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8th, and worldwide on Netflix on October 6th.

