Gala - Platino Awards 2023©GettyImages
Award Season

Premios Platino 2023: ‘Argentina 1985’ top winner of the night

See the full list of winners.

By Andrea Pérez -Miami

This past Saturday, April 22nd, the IFEMA Palacio Municipal fairgrounds in Madrid hosted the tenth edition of the Premios Platino, the major event for Ibero-American cinema, which our sister publication ¡HOLA! Spain covered live. Paz Vega, Omar Chaparro, and Carolina Gaitán served as hosts for the gala, which featured Benicio del Toro receiving the honorary award for his career, as well as the other deserving award winners. In total, 24 awards were presented, with Argentina 1985, As bestas, and Noticias de un Secuestro emerging as the night’s biggest winners.

Ibero-american Platinum Film Awards Gala©GettyImages
The team of ‘Argentina, 1985’ holds the Platino Award for Best Ibero-American Film during the gala of the 2023 Premios Platino

Here is the complete list of winners

Best Ibero-American Fiction Film:

  • Argentina 1985

Best Comedy

  • Competencia Oficial

Best Director

  • Rodrigo Sorogoyen for As bestas

Best Screenplay

  • Mariano Llinás and Santiago Mitre for Argentina 1985

Best Original Score

  • Cergio Prudencio for Utama

Best Male Performance

  • Ricardo Darín for Argentina 1985

Best Female Performance

  • Laia Costa for Cinco lobitos

Best Supporting Male Performance

  • Luis Zahera for As bestas

Best Supporting Female Performance


  • Susi Sánchez for Cinco lobitos

Best Animated Film

  • Águila y Jaguar: Los guerreros legendarios

Best Documentary Film

  • El caso Padilla

Platino Award for Best Debut Fiction Feature Film

1976

Best Film Editing

  • Alberto del Campo for As bestas
Press Room - Platino Awards 2023©GettyImages
Alberto del Campo (L) holds the Best Film Editing award, Yasmina Praderas (C) and Fabiola Ordoyo (R) hold the Best Sound award for the film ‘As Bestas’

Best Art Direction

  • Micaela Saiegh for Argentina 1985

Best Cinematography

  • Bárbara Álvarez for Utama

Best Sound Direction

  • Aitor Berenguer, Fabiola Ordoyo, and Yasmina Praderas for As bestas

Platino Award for Cinema and Values Education

  • Argentina 1985

Best Miniseries or TV Series

  • Noticia de un Secuestro

Best Male Performance in a TV Series or Miniseries

  • Guillermo Francella for El encargado

Best Female Performance in a TV Series or Miniseries

  • Cristina Umaña for Noticia de un Secuestro

Best Supporting Male Performance in a Series

  • Alejandro Awada for Iosi, el espía arrepentido

Best Supporting Female Performance in a Series



  • Majida Issa for Noticia de un Secuestro
Press Room - Platino Awards 2023©GettyImages
Majida Issa holds the Best Supporting Series Actress Award for the series ‘Noticia de un Secuestro’ during Platino Awards 2023

Best Creator of a Miniseries or TV Series

  • Andrés Wood and Rodrigo García for Noticia de un Secuestro


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more