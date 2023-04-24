Premios Platino 2023: ‘Argentina 1985’ top winner of the night

This past Saturday, April 22nd, the IFEMA Palacio Municipal fairgrounds in Madrid hosted the tenth edition of the Premios Platino, the major event for Ibero-American cinema, which our sister publication ¡HOLA! Spain covered live. Paz Vega, Omar Chaparro, and Carolina Gaitán served as hosts for the gala, which featured Benicio del Toro receiving the honorary award for his career, as well as the other deserving award winners. In total, 24 awards were presented, with Argentina 1985, As bestas, and Noticias de un Secuestro emerging as the night’s biggest winners.

The team of ‘Argentina, 1985’ holds the Platino Award for Best Ibero-American Film during the gala of the 2023 Premios Platino

Here is the complete list of winners

Best Ibero-American Fiction Film:

Argentina 1985

Best Comedy

Competencia Oficial

Best Director

Rodrigo Sorogoyen for As bestas

Best Screenplay

Mariano Llinás and Santiago Mitre for Argentina 1985

Best Original Score

Cergio Prudencio for Utama

Best Male Performance

Ricardo Darín for Argentina 1985

Best Female Performance

Laia Costa for Cinco lobitos

Best Supporting Male Performance

Luis Zahera for As bestas

Best Supporting Female Performance

Susi Sánchez for Cinco lobitos

Best Animated Film

Águila y Jaguar: Los guerreros legendarios

Best Documentary Film

El caso Padilla

Platino Award for Best Debut Fiction Feature Film

1976

Best Film Editing

Alberto del Campo for As bestas

Alberto del Campo (L) holds the Best Film Editing award, Yasmina Praderas (C) and Fabiola Ordoyo (R) hold the Best Sound award for the film ‘As Bestas’

Best Art Direction

Micaela Saiegh for Argentina 1985

Best Cinematography

Bárbara Álvarez for Utama

Best Sound Direction

Aitor Berenguer, Fabiola Ordoyo, and Yasmina Praderas for As bestas

Platino Award for Cinema and Values Education

Argentina 1985

Best Miniseries or TV Series

Noticia de un Secuestro

Best Male Performance in a TV Series or Miniseries

Guillermo Francella for El encargado

Best Female Performance in a TV Series or Miniseries

Cristina Umaña for Noticia de un Secuestro

Best Supporting Male Performance in a Series

Alejandro Awada for Iosi, el espía arrepentido

Best Supporting Female Performance in a Series

Majida Issa for Noticia de un Secuestro

Majida Issa holds the Best Supporting Series Actress Award for the series ‘Noticia de un Secuestro’ during Platino Awards 2023

Best Creator of a Miniseries or TV Series