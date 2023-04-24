Premios Platino 2023: ‘Argentina 1985’ top winner of the night

This past Saturday, April 22nd, the IFEMA Palacio Municipal fairgrounds in Madrid hosted the tenth edition of the Premios Platino, the major event for Ibero-American cinema, which our sister publication ¡HOLA! Spain covered live. Paz Vega, Omar Chaparro, and Carolina Gaitán served as hosts for the gala, which featured Benicio del Toro receiving the honorary award for his career, as well as the other deserving award winners. In total, 24 awards were presented, with Argentina 1985, As bestas, and Noticias de un Secuestro emerging as the night’s biggest winners.
Here is the complete list of winners
Best Ibero-American Fiction Film:
- Argentina 1985
Best Comedy
- Competencia Oficial
Best Director
- Rodrigo Sorogoyen for As bestas
Best Screenplay
- Mariano Llinás and Santiago Mitre for Argentina 1985
Best Original Score
- Cergio Prudencio for Utama
Best Male Performance
- Ricardo Darín for Argentina 1985
Best Female Performance
- Laia Costa for Cinco lobitos
Best Supporting Male Performance
- Luis Zahera for As bestas
Best Supporting Female Performance
- Susi Sánchez for Cinco lobitos
Best Animated Film
- Águila y Jaguar: Los guerreros legendarios
Best Documentary Film
- El caso Padilla
Platino Award for Best Debut Fiction Feature Film
1976
Best Film Editing
- Alberto del Campo for As bestas
Best Art Direction
- Micaela Saiegh for Argentina 1985
Best Cinematography
- Bárbara Álvarez for Utama
Best Sound Direction
- Aitor Berenguer, Fabiola Ordoyo, and Yasmina Praderas for As bestas
Platino Award for Cinema and Values Education
- Argentina 1985
Best Miniseries or TV Series
- Noticia de un Secuestro
Best Male Performance in a TV Series or Miniseries
- Guillermo Francella for El encargado
Best Female Performance in a TV Series or Miniseries
- Cristina Umaña for Noticia de un Secuestro
Best Supporting Male Performance in a Series
- Alejandro Awada for Iosi, el espía arrepentido
Best Supporting Female Performance in a Series
- Majida Issa for Noticia de un Secuestro
Best Creator of a Miniseries or TV Series
- Andrés Wood and Rodrigo García for Noticia de un Secuestro
