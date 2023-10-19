PLATINO Awards return to Mexico: When to enjoy the celebration of Ibero-American audiovisual excellence

The prestigious PLATINO Awards are set to return to Mexico after a three-year hiatus. This cultural celebration of Ibero-American audiovisual content will again grace the stunning backdrop of the Riviera Maya for its 11th edition with a unique twist. This historic agreement will alternate the location between Mexico and Madrid from 2024 to 2027.

The PLATINO Awards, often called the Ibero-American Oscars, have established themselves as a beacon of recognition for the remarkable talents and productions stemming from the vast world of Spanish and Portuguese-speaking countries. This cinematic spectacle, celebrating the best in Ibero-American cinema and audiovisual content, will inaugurate its second decade on the magnificent Caribbean coast – one of the world’s most renowned tourist destinations.

©GettyImages



Actor Benicio del Toro receives the Platino de Honor award 2023 during the Platino Awards ceremony for Ibero-American Cinema 2023 at the Palacio Municipal de Congresos-IFEMA on April 22, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

Not only will the awards ceremony take place at the Teatro Gran Tlachco in Playa del Carmen, but the Mexican group will also host various activities during the Platino Week while accommodating the invited talents at their hotels.

Enrique Cerezo, the president of EGEDA (Audiovisual Producers‘ Rights Management Association), expressed the importance of itinerating the awards, highlighting the collective desire of the PLATINO Awards and the 23 Ibero-American countries to celebrate their shared heritage.

Over the years, the awards have honored the creativity and storytelling from fifteen Ibero-American countries, with repeated acknowledgments for Argentina, Chile, Spain, Colombia, and Mexico in the Best Film category.

©GettyImages



The team of ‘Argentina, 1985’ holds the Platino Award for Best Ibero-American Film during the celebration of the gala of the 10th edition of the Platino Ibero-American Film Awards, on 23 April, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

The importance of these awards extends beyond the cinematic realm, as underlined by José Luis Martínez-Almeida, the mayor of Madrid. He sees the PLATINO Awards as an opportunity to strengthen ties within the Ibero-American community, emphasizing the cultural, cinematic, and audiovisual arts that unite these nations.

Furthermore, the PLATINO Awards unveiled a groundbreaking three-way agreement for their subsequent four editions with Mexico and Spain. This collaboration will see the awards alternating between Quintana Roo and Madrid, with the 11th edition in 2024 at the Teatro Gran Tlachco Xcaret in Riviera Maya, followed by the 12th edition in Madrid in 2025. Riviera Maya will host the 13th edition in 2026 again, and the awards will return to Madrid for their 14th edition in 2027.