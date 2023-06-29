[EXCLUSIVE] Luna Lauren Velez and her crucial role in the ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ storyline

Get ready for thrilling action as the talented actress Luna Lauren Velez has returned to the big screen! Fans of the Academy Award-Winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be delighted to hear that Velez is reprising her role as Rio Morales in this summer’s sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as the heart of the movie and mother to Miles Morales / Spider-Man. Velez’s beloved nurse character will play a crucial role in the storyline alongside Brian Tyree Henry’s Jeffersoxfn Davis character.

“This is really exciting, especially because this time we get to know more about the Morales family, and we get to learn more about its effect on people and the fact that they’re Latinos and Afro-Latinos,” Luna told HOLA! USA during an interview.

“I didn’t have this growing up. I didn’t see a movie where the heroes were, you know, look anything like me, my father or sisters and brothers,” the actress notes. “So I think those are the things that excite me the most about the movie.”

The franchise also portrays the Morales family differently, as Hollywood has used people to see on the big screen. “This family is successful. They’re professionals. They live in Brooklyn in a brownstone, their son is going to school, and it’s been accepted to some great colleges. I mean, all of these are messages of a thriving, successful family,” she explains to our publication. “And I think that is so important. We don’t get that nearly enough, and we especially don’t see that when talking about Latino families.” According to Luna Velez, that’s one of the key things that makes her feel very proud to be part of this project.

But that’s not all – Velez is also starring opposite Anthony Ramos in the blockbuster Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Currently showcasing her acting chops in Starz’ “Power Book II: Ghost” and CBS’s “East New York.”

Velez brings depth and complexity to every character she portrays. For more than two decades, Velez has been portraying powerful characters and Latinas in front of the camera. Who doesn’t remeber her major supporting role on Showtime’s iconic series “Dexter”? Police lieutenant María LaGuerta! The show has been considered by many critics one of the best shows of all time.

“Latinos have been waiting for this moment,” she says, referring to all the Hispanic artists starring in worldwide known and beloved franchises. “The numbers are telling us! The Latino audience is showing up.” - Velez -

It all started when she received a scholarship from the Alvin Ailey Dance School, which led to her first job performing in the national touring company of the musical “Dreamgirls.”

“Theater is my favorite medium because you don’t have to wait,” she says. “When you do something on TV or film, my mind can spit out like: ‘Oh my gosh, was all of my intention clear? Did I do justice to the character?’ You can lose your mind wandering about all those things as you wait to see the finished product,” the star explains.

“But if I come out on stage and trip somewhere, I have to make it part of the show in that moment. I love that. You’re alive. Everything is in real-time. It’s like you’re getting into the body of somebody, and everybody gets to see it while you’re doing it while you’re possessed with this character,” Luna adds.

With her big episode in “POWER BOOK II: Ghost,” which aired on May 19th, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse launched on June 2nd, followed by Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on June 9th, Luna Lauren Velez is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

Her outstanding talent has been honed over a long and illustrious career, including unforgettable roles on ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder,” HBO’s “Oz,” and Fox’s “New York Undercover.”

Don’t miss out on this incredible actress and all the excitement she brings to the screen!