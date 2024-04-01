Mayan Lopez manifested her life in entertainment, and now she’s the star of a show

Mayan Lopez is again stepping into the spotlight with the new season of her NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez. As the daughter of renowned comedian George Lopez, Mayan is no stranger to the world of comedy, and she’s making her mark in the entertainment industry in her own right. In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Mayan shared insights into the upcoming season of the show.

But it’s not just the sitcom that has Mayan full with excitement. She recently had the honor of presenting her father, George Lopez, with a lifetime achievement award at the prestigious People’s Choice Awards. Reflecting on this particular moment, Mayan expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate her dad’s incredible career and legacy in comedy.

According to Mayan, presenting my dad with the Lifetime Achievement award was a truly unforgettable experience. “And it was really funny before I went to present him, I found a note that he had written to himself at 17, and it said, ‘I don’t know if I will make it but I believe I will. I will hit the American people like a hammer. I will be the best,’” she said. “I think I think that was so fitting. I’ve seen him grow and the perseverance, he has showed. It was a really special moment, and I’m so proud of him, and that was a really nice moment for both of us that we’re going to have forever.”

The talented actress and comedian also opened up about her unique bond with her father, revealing that their shared passion for comedy has always been a driving force in their relationship. From a young age, both Mayan and George manifested their dreams of success in the entertainment world, and their mutual love for comedy has served as a strong foundation for their connection.

“I love being able to create something that you don’t know what’s going to happen but and it never will happen again. I feel like improv, I was able to find my own identity and comedy. And it was a way to be training and channeling. I was always manifesting,” she said. “I really wanted to be on SNL and I was like ‘NBC, NBC,’ I always wanted to be on NBC. And now, I still get to play and do what I learned a whole different way.”

In addition to her work on Lopez vs. Lopez, Mayan recently appeared as a guest judge on the hit reality competition show RuPaul’s Drag Race. As a longtime fan of the show, Mayan jumped at the opportunity to join the panel and offer her unique perspective on the art of drag.

Mayan said being a guest judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ was an absolute blast and a dream come true. “That show helped me through so much and to be part of this really cultural phenomenon was just really a special moment for me. I had the best time, the team was great, and I got to watch my favorite show in my favorite show,” she said, adding she was surprised to learn the tricks of the trade. “It was very much like, ‘Oh, that’s how it works.’ It was interesting, as a fan, to know the top five for a long time,” Lopez revealed.

Mayan Lopez’s talent and infectious energy make her a shining star on and off the screen. As she prepares for the upcoming season of Lopez vs. Lopez and explores new opportunities in the entertainment industry, Mayan’s star will undoubtedly continue to rise, leaving audiences laughing and inspired along the way.