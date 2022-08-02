WATCH: ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn performs with Metallica at Lollapalooza

Joseph Quinn made one of his dreams come true at this year’s Lollapalooza in Chicago, after meeting with Metallica and engaging in an epic jam session backstage at the highly anticipated music festival just hours before their performance.

The fan-favorite band had a conversation with the British actor playing Eddie in the popular Netflix series ‘Stranger Things,’ as fans remember his character’s obsession with the band and the 1986’s hit song ‘Master of Puppets.’

Metallica frontman James Hetfield revealed to the actor that he watches the sci-fi series with his kids, so he truly enjoyed meeting Quinn. “I’m a big fan. Have been since season one,” he said backstage. “My kids and I, it’s a bonding experience for us.”

“It’s all I was listening to for two years,” Quinn admitted to the band, in preparation for his character playing the iconic guitar solo in one of the most important parts of the storyline in the latest season. “I feel very connected to you guys.”

🤘this is for Eddie 🤘

Joe Quinn met Eddie Munson's heroes: @Metallica! pic.twitter.com/y0oaSLpT6P — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2022

The actor was then invited to play with them and showed the band his skills, revealing that his hard work and dedication paid off. “You’re hired!” Hammett says, with Ulrich adding, “We’d like to make an announcement: Metallica is now a five-piece, guys.”

Metallica previously shared their excitement to see their song in the series. “We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away,” they shared on social media. “It’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!”