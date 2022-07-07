Doja Cat asked Noah Schnapp to hook her up with one of his costars

Doja Cat is also a victim of the “Stranger Things” craze. She reached out to Noah Schnapp to get some details on Joseph Quinn, one of his co-stars.

The information was shared via Noah Schnapp’s TikTok. Schnapp has been involved in “Stranger Things,” being well acquainted with how crazy fans of the show can get. He shared some of his exchanges with Doja, who messaged him to ask about Joseph Quinn, one of the newest additions to the cast.

The video shows a screenshot of text messages between Schnapp and Doja. “Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu. Wait no. does he have a gf?” She wrote. Scnapp replied and suggested that she slide into his DMs, sending her Quinn’s Instagram profile. “Right here ma’am,” he texted. The TikTok video has been viewed over 4 million times, with followers playfully calling out Schnapp for exposing Doja’s message while also mentioning how relatable her message is. “the way she respectfully asked if he had a gf first,” wrote a follower. “now why did you expose miss cat like that,” wrote someone else.

Doja has been vocal over her crush on Quinn, tweeting about him in May, when the Part 1 of “Stranger Things” season 4 was released. “joseph quinn fine as sh**,” she wrote.

Joseph Quinn was one of the season’s break out stars. He portrayed Eddie Munson, a metal loving misunderstood teen who ends up being one of the season’s biggest heroes. He also has an incredible scene where he plays Metallica in the Upside Down, causing the 1986 song to soar up the charts. He’s appeared in a variety of programs, including “Game of Thrones” and the movie “Overlord.”