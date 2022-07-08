LOL

Doja Cat calls Noah Schnapp ‘socially unaware’ after leaking her thirsty Joseph Quinn DMS

Who’s side are you on?

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

One thing we learned this week, is don’t post your private messages with Doja Cat on the internet. Stranger Things star Noah Schapp found himself in hot water with the singer after sharing screenshots of DM’s the singer sent him asking to tell his costar Joseph Quinn to hit her up. The video went viral, and Doja was not impressed, later going on TikTok live to rant about the 17-year-old.

Doja Cat Noah Schnapp screenshots©Noah Schnapp

Doja’s feud with the teenager has the internet divided, with Schnapp’s fans defending his actions. In the live, Doja acknowledged Schnapp’s young age, in an attempt to be fair, “to be fair, this is like a kid. I don’t know how old he is but there is no way he’s over 21 … like when you’re that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s**t,” she said. “You’re supposed to do that so you know not to do it in the future. I did my fair of f**k ups so that I don’t f**k up again,” the artist continued.

After being “fair” Doja continued, eventually comparing his actions to a weasel. “But the fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me, and him is so unbelievable socially unaware, and whack, and like borderline snake s**t, like that weasel s**t,” she said. “And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality,” the “Kiss Me More” singer continued.

While loyalty and privacy are major keys in friendships, some people think she took it a little bit too seriously. Plus, Doja had already made it known back in May that she thought Quinn was “so fine.” “joseph quinn fine as s**t,” she tweeted.



Others think she should have just reached out to Quinn himself instead of asking the teen to do it. “I know Joseph Quinn’s name was engraved in Doja cat’s brain with the way she was thirsting over him.. She could’ve just searched his name & easily found his Instagram instead of dming Noah, a 17 y/o about it. He probably thought it was a light-hearted joke,” one Twitter user wrote. Even Doja’s fans are confused by the beef, “pretending Doja isn’t fighting with a 17-year-old because I love her,” one TikTok user wrote on their video.


Quinn plays Eddie Muson in the Netflix series. In the screenshots that Schnapp posted, Doja wanted to know if Quinn had a girlfriend. As of now, it doesn’t look like he’s official with anyone, but he is relatively private. Although the 29-year-old has 5 million followers on Instagram, he’s told Vulture in the past that his friend runs the account, not him. So if Doja had slid in his DM’s, he might not have even seen it.

With all the headlines going around, if he didn’t see Doja’s tweet the first time, it’s almost certain Quinn is well aware that Doja is interested now. We will have to wait and see if, through all this drama, they end up finding love.


