Doja Cat calls Noah Schnapp ‘socially unaware’ after leaking her thirsty Joseph Quinn DMS

One thing we learned this week, is don’t post your private messages with Doja Cat on the internet. Stranger Things star Noah Schapp found himself in hot water with the singer after sharing screenshots of DM’s the singer sent him asking to tell his costar Joseph Quinn to hit her up. The video went viral, and Doja was not impressed, later going on TikTok live to rant about the 17-year-old.



©Noah Schnapp





Doja’s feud with the teenager has the internet divided, with Schnapp’s fans defending his actions. In the live, Doja acknowledged Schnapp’s young age, in an attempt to be fair, “to be fair, this is like a kid. I don’t know how old he is but there is no way he’s over 21 … like when you’re that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s**t,” she said. “You’re supposed to do that so you know not to do it in the future. I did my fair of f**k ups so that I don’t f**k up again,” the artist continued.

After being “fair” Doja continued, eventually comparing his actions to a weasel. “But the fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me, and him is so unbelievable socially unaware, and whack, and like borderline snake s**t, like that weasel s**t,” she said. “And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality,” the “Kiss Me More” singer continued.



While loyalty and privacy are major keys in friendships, some people think she took it a little bit too seriously. Plus, Doja had already made it known back in May that she thought Quinn was “so fine.” “joseph quinn fine as s**t,” she tweeted.

joseph quinn fine as shit — im better than you (@DojaCat) May 30, 2022

Others think she should have just reached out to Quinn himself instead of asking the teen to do it. “I know Joseph Quinn’s name was engraved in Doja cat’s brain with the way she was thirsting over him.. She could’ve just searched his name & easily found his Instagram instead of dming Noah, a 17 y/o about it. He probably thought it was a light-hearted joke,” one Twitter user wrote. Even Doja’s fans are confused by the beef, “pretending Doja isn’t fighting with a 17-year-old because I love her,” one TikTok user wrote on their video.