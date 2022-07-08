‘Stranger Things’ creators reply to Millie Bobby Brown’s request for more character deaths

The Duffer Brothers have addressed Millie Bobby Brown’s comments asking for more character deaths in “Stranger Things.” The showrunners appeared on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, and discussed the series.

Upon the release of “Stranger Things 4,” Millie Bobby Brown joked about the size of the show’s cast, targeting the showrunners and saying they were too fond of the characters and were unable to kill them off. “You need to start killing people off,” she said in an interview with The Wrap. “The Duffer Brothers are sensitive sallies who don’t want to kill anybody off. We need to have the mindset of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Kill me off! They tried killing David off and they brought him back!”

When discussing her comments in the podcasts, The Duffer Brothers laughed and said that cast members didn’t know the details of the ending of the show. “Believe us, we’ve explored all of it, all options in the writing room,” said Matt Duffer. “Just as a complete hypothetical, you kill Mike, it’s like… that’s depressing, we’re not depressing — we aren’t Game of Thrones. This is Hawkins, it’s not Westeros. The show becomes not Stranger Things anymore because you do have to treat it realistically.”