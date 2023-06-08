Nico Parker cast in live-action ‘How To Train Your Dragon’

Nico Parker is signing on to one of the biggest family movies coming to theaters. She’s one of the co-leads in the live action adaptation of “How To Train Your Dragon,” the beloved DreamWorks movie that resulted in two sequels.

Parker will be playing Astrid, one of the film’s protagonists. Joining her is Mason Thames, who’ll be playing Hiccup, a young and unheroic viking who befriends a dragon called Toothless, with the two forming a strong friendship and going on on multiple adventures together.

Both Parker and Thames come off of a very succesful and notorious year, and secured the roles after months of casting. Parker played Pedro Pascal’s daughter in “The Last Of Us,” appearing on only one episode yet leaving a lasting imprint on the remainder of the show. She’s set to star in “Suncoast,” alongside Woody Harrelson and Laura Linney.

In the case of Thames, he’s only 15 years old yet he lead his own film. In 2021, he starred in “The Black Phone,” a horror film that became a huge box office hit. Some of his upcoming projects include “Boys of Summer” and “Incoming.”

“How To Train Your Dragon” will be directed by Dean Deblois, who directed all three of the animated originals. He’ll also be writing the project.

Related Video: Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford’s ‘complicated’ relationship on set: ‘We couldn’t agree’ Loading the player...