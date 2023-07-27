Ricky Martin joins Residente for incendiary new music video

Residente recruited the help of Ricky Martin for his explosive music video. The clip was released yesterday, and is crazy as anything you might expect from Residente, who takes any opportunity he can to sprinkle in some criticism about the state of the music industry.

The black and white video is called “Quiero Ser Baladista,” and it’s a 10 minute short film where Residente and Ricky Martin take over each other’s characters, with the lyrics criticizing the Latin music industry, especially artists that try to be as apolitical as possible in order to make the most profits.

The clip has some violent moments, including scenes where Residente kidnaps Afo Verde, the chairman and CEO of Sony Music Latin-Iberia, and transforms into a balladeer in hopes of making more business. Ricky Martin comes in on the last stretch of the clip, taking over Residente’s body, putting on his signature hat with the “R” printed on it, and rapping. Martin concludes the song with a baladista moment, singing some of the most nonsensical verses of the song, which directly target a large percentage of the Spanish music industry.

Martin shared a snippet of the song and his incredible performance on Instagram, writing about his love of acting and his admiration for Residente. “One of the things that I love the most about acting is that it allows me to interpret differerent roles and to use my creativity as best as I can,” he wrote in the caption.

“René, brother, you’re amazing. I admire your vision as an artist, director, producer and creative. I had a tough time rapping, I think I’ll leave that for you. When it comes to your voice as a balladeer, we can work on it. But I had a great time. Thanks for counting on me.”

Related Video: Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Karol G, Christina Aguilera, and more Loading the player...