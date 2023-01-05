Sundance shares lineup for 2023 Film Festival

After a two-year absence, Sundance Film Festival is back, announcing its lineup of screenings. The festival, hosted in Utah, will host various in-person screenings that include film premieres and reruns of festival darlings.

“CODA,” which premiered at Sundance last year and won the Academy Award for Best Picture, will be screened for the first time in person.

“These five new films round out our program in an exciting and emotional way. They are cinematic experiences that delight, entertain, and keep us on the edge of our seats. The works introduce us to new voices, along with directors we’re excited to welcome back to the Festival,”said Kim Yutani, Sundance’s director of programming. “Having four encore films play in Utah is truly a homecoming. While they reached audiences around the world, wherever they were, this year they will return to fuel the energy and excitement at the heart of the Sundance community.”

Sundance kicks off this January 19th, screening films and hosting events all through the end of the month. The festival will be hosted in Park City, Salt Lake City, and the Sundance Resort, with tickets going on sale on its website this January 12. Scroll down to have a look at some of the premieres and screenings available.

U.S. Documentary Competition

Beyond Utopia / U.S.A. (Director: Madeleine Gavin, Producers: Jana Edelbaum, Rachel Cohen, Sue Mi Terry) — Hidden camera footage augments this perilous high-stakes journey as we embed with families attempting to escape oppression, ultimately revealing a world most of us have never seen.

Premieres